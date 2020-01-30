Carbon County Mother Allegedly Over Medicated Young Daughter

LANSFORD, Pa. — A woman is facing child abuse charges after officials say she purposely over medicated her four-year-old daughter to help her sleep.

Lauren Walck of Lansford is accused of instructing a babysitter to give a large dose of medicine to her child.

The alleged dose was 20 times more than the recommended dosage.

Officials say the child had been hospitalized several times in the past for being over medicated.

The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening seizures.

Walck is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses in Carbon County.

