Bird, Cats Taken from Woman’s Homes

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- Nearly two dozen animals were rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA from two houses in Northumberland County. The animals belong to the same woman and investigators say she was moving them back and forth between the two properties.

Carol Whary of Shamokin owns one of the properties and rents the other. Investigators say in all she had 21 cats and a Macaw parrot, and they were living in unsanitary conditions.

Whary tells us she took good care of her animals.

The animals were seized from an apartment house in Shamokin and a house near Trevorton.

According to investigators, the SPCA was notified earlier this week about concerns of unsanitary living conditions and lack of veterinary care. When officials got to the apartment house in Shamokin, they found 14 cats and a macaw.

Investigators also found seven cats at her house near Trevorton and said Whary recently took the cats there even though the house was condemned several years ago.

"I was here, and I walked out and there a bunch of cops and parole. They were here earlier in the day, but it was just one of them and then they were just all here," said Alison Kile who lives in the same apartment house in Shamokin as Whary.

"Heard about them earlier in the month but I didn't really pay attention to it," Kile said. "That's way too many."

"She usually sits out on the front porch all the time. Walking past there, parking the cars, you don't smell an odor, even coming out of that building," Amber Jurevicz said.

According to court papers, Whary has had her animals taken away before. In 2016, 11 cats and a macaw were taken from her home in the Trevorton area.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Whary off camera. She told us, "My cats were healthy and well taken care of. I was looking for other homes for them."

The animals are currently in protective custody at the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia. Charges against Carol Whary are pending the outcome of the investigation.