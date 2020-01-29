White Haven Center Bill Passes State Senate, Now Heading to Governor’s Desk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There's big news in the fight to keep the White Haven Center open in Luzerne County.

The care facility in Foster Township is home to more than 100 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

With a vote of 28 to 21, the State Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would keep the White Haven Center open for at least five more years.

The State House overwhelmingly passed the measure last week.

Governor Wolf announced the closure back in August, saying the state wants to move people away from institutionalized care.

He is expected to veto the bill.