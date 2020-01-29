School Closings And Delays
Three Aging Scranton Schools Closed Thursday

Posted 7:14 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 07:18PM, January 29, 2020

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three schools in the Scranton School District will be closed Thursday.

Northeast Intermediate, Robert Morris Elementary, and Francis Willard Elementary will be closed for remediation.

These closings come just days after reports of asbestos and lead were found in some of the district’s schools.

District officials say Robert Morris and Francis Willard will be closed at least through the end of the week.

Officials also state that Robert Morris and Francis Willard will re-open after all affected areas are stabilized and air quality tests report safe conditions for students.

