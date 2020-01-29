× Special Delivery of School Supplies in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — It was a special day at school for some first graders in Columbia County, thanks to a trucking company who “adopted” them.

This was not a typical day for first graders at Holy Family School in Berwick

First grader Giovanni’s dad, Christopher Domanski, is a truck driver for J.B. Hunt Transportation. He nominated Giovanni’s school to win $1,000 worth of school supplies as part of the company’s “Adopt a Class” program.

When Holy Family was selected as a winner, Giovanni’s teacher got to pick out the gifts for her students.

“I was so thrilled. I could not believe, when I went online, people won out in Arkansas and California, so for Berwick, Pennsylvania to be chosen, it was so exciting,” said teacher Gabrielle Fathel.

Domanski made the school supply delivery to the school the way he knows best — with his truck.

Inside were boxes full of Legos, rulers, colored pencils, and educational games for the kids to bring home.

While the gifts inside the boxes were exciting, the kids had almost just as much fun with the vehicle that brought those boxes. This was the first time some of the kids had ever seen a truck up close, and they didn’t miss out on the chance to take a seat behind the wheel.

But when the truck left the school, the kids still had supplies that will help them learn for years to come.

“We’ve been asking for new folders. Our folders have been pretty beaten up. I said, ‘it’s coming soon!’ We are so grateful. This is so wonderful,” Fathel said.

Judging from their reactions, it seems her students couldn’t agree more.