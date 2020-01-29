Rosenthal And Rovinsky Set New Scoring Records At Different Schools On The Same Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wallenpaupack senior guard Elijah Rosenthal is use to the big moment. Last Saturday in a 63-48 win over East Stroudsburg South it took a 29 point effort to secure the victory.

In the process Rosenthal became the school's all-time leading scorer passing Jeff Maydosz's 1972 mark of 1,290 points.

"I knew coming in I was thinking to beat the record and I did and it felt great, but the win felt better. The team played really well and the energy was really high like I said we played really well on the defensive end and that's what got us the win," said Elijah.

At the same time Elijah was setting a new record that stood for 47 years for Wallenpaupack in a game against East Stroudsburg South his friend Zachary Rovinsky from Western Wayne was setting a new mark in a game against Bloomsburg. That record stood for 40 years at Western Wayne and in the first two minutes on a put back Zachary had the all time record.

"It's actually really crazy because him and I have been friends for a long time so for that to happen on the same day is kind of special. I think that it was special more or less because I scored 1,000 points away and not that it wasn't special but it felt better to do something like that with everybody that I grew up with around," said Zachary.

David Andreychik's 1979 mark of 1,457 points is now 2nd all-time to Rovinsky who plans to play basketball at the University of Scranton under head coach Carl Danzig and study bio-chemistry.

"Yeah I couldn't be happier honestly. I walked in there and everything felt right from the minute I got there to the minute I left and I went down and played a couple of pick up games with their guys and that made it even more of an easier decision to make," added Zachary.

Rosenthal and Rovinsky became friends on the AAU circuit last summer and now share more than just these record-setting performances they now share that it happened on the same day.

"We've been playing basketball together for a while and against each other for a while. We played AAU together for the past summer and we are really close," said Elijah.

Elijah has multiple options open for his basketball future and you can include East Stroudsburg and Misericordia in the mix. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Wayne County.