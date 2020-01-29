LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Pennsylvania Plans to Move Up Primary Elections Beginning in 2024

Posted 2:21 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 02:09PM, January 29, 2020

Pennsylvania wants to be a player in the presidential primary, instead of an afterthought.

The state Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would move up Pennsylvania’s presidential primary elections by five weeks, starting in 2024. That would make it the third Tuesday in March, rather than what current law dictates, the fourth Tuesday in April.

The bill goes to the state House of Representatives.

Critics say Pennsylvania’s presidential primary clout is often diminished by its relatively late vote.

This year, Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 28, among the last states, despite Pennsylvania’s having the fifth-most pledged delegates in the competitive Democratic presidential nomination contest.

