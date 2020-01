Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- After four years of renovations, a hotel in the Poconos can now officially open for business.

Stroudsburg Borough gave the owner of the Penn Stroud Hotel the okay to open for business.

The hotel on Main Street has been closed since 2016 for renovations.

The owner of the building has not said when guests will start staying at the hotel in Stroudsburg.