Namaste at the Library in Union County

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Once a week, about a dozen seniors gather in a room on the second floor at the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg. They don’t read together, they do chair yoga.

“It’s just a gentle stretching and opening of all the joints in the body and coming to a place of peace,” explained instructor Paula Christy.

Christy has been teaching chair yoga for seven years. Last year, she brought the class to the Herr Memorial Library.

“We’re all connected through these vibrations and we’ve become like a big family.”

Christy says chair yoga is low-impact which is good for the seniors. They not only stretch their muscles, it reduces anxiety, too.

Lori Bartholomew does not miss a class.

“Once you leave here, the feeling of peace and serenity and healthiness sticks with you for a couple of days,” said Bartholomew.

Glen Vandyke has back pain from cancer and says this helps.

“Yoga reduces and helps me relax, and it helps also with the arthritis. The only side effects are good side effects.”

It’s not just the people who benefit from the yoga classes. They’re also a fundraiser for the library.

Classes are $5 and half of that money goes to the library. Chair yoga is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Herr Memorial Library.

