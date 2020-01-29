School Closings And Delays

More Changes Could be Coming for Pennsylvania Hunters

Posted 11:26 pm, January 29, 2020, by

PENNSYLVANIA, -- Another big change could be on the horizon for hunters.

The State Game Commission already gave preliminary approval to the three days of Sunday hunting.

Another preliminary change would let hunters hunt both buck and antlerless deer for the entire two-week rifle deer season.

That runs from the Saturday after Thanksgiving to December 12.

In our area hunters have only been able to hunt antlerless deer in the second week of the season.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • straubdavid9

    I think we will get to the point where Pa hunters will have the same opportunities that most states have enjoyed for decades. All the paranoia will eventually subside, and all the chicken little conspiracists will fade into the background.

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.