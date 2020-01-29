More Changes Could be Coming for Pennsylvania Hunters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENNSYLVANIA, -- Another big change could be on the horizon for hunters.

The State Game Commission already gave preliminary approval to the three days of Sunday hunting.

Another preliminary change would let hunters hunt both buck and antlerless deer for the entire two-week rifle deer season.

That runs from the Saturday after Thanksgiving to December 12.

In our area hunters have only been able to hunt antlerless deer in the second week of the season.