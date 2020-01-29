LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Luzerne County Workers at USMCA Signing

Posted 3:16 pm, January 29, 2020, by

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump signed into law the Unites States – Mexico — Canada Trade Agreement on Wednesday, the replacement for NAFTA, and a group from Luzerne County was at the White House to watch.

Workers from Schott North America’s facility in Duryea stood right behind the president as he signed the new trade deal and then met him and posed for photos afterward.

This comes after Vice President Mike Pence visited Schott last year to promote the USMCA.

 

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.