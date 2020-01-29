× Luzerne County Workers at USMCA Signing

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump signed into law the Unites States – Mexico — Canada Trade Agreement on Wednesday, the replacement for NAFTA, and a group from Luzerne County was at the White House to watch.

Workers from Schott North America’s facility in Duryea stood right behind the president as he signed the new trade deal and then met him and posed for photos afterward.

This comes after Vice President Mike Pence visited Schott last year to promote the USMCA.