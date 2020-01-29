Lackawanna River Named State River of the Year

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna River has been named the River of the Year by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The Lackawanna was one of five waterways in the running for the honor. People throughout the state were asked to vote online.

DCNR has annually recognized one river as the River of the Year. This recognition is done to raise awareness of the important recreational, ecological, and historical resources associated with the state’s rivers and streams.

The Lackawanna River Conservation Association will receive a $10,000 Leadership Grant to help fund a slate of year-long 2020 River of the Year activities.

