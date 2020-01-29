× Jim Thorpe Area School District Adding Police Officers

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Jim Thorpe Area School District is taking a proactive approach when it comes to the safety of its student body, faculty, and staff members.

Starting next month, police officers will be on duty at the district’s three schools: Jim Thorpe Area High School, L.B. Morris, and Penn-Kidder Campus.

“Let’s face it. I am a trained educator and I have worked with students and I know what that looks like, but it’s nice to have trained security, trained officers to watch the campus. They are going to see things that the educators won’t see and that is what we need on the Jim Thorpe Area School District campuses,” said Jim Thorpe Area Superintendent John Rushefski.

The school board gave the OK for the plan earlier this week.

Diana Carino has children who go to Jim Thorpe. She thinks extra security is needed.

“I don’t know these times are changing. The area is changing, and I think we need to change with it. That’s just my opinion,” said Carino.

There will be a total of three police officers — two from Jim Thorpe Police Department and one from Kidder Township. Jim Thorpe will pay both departments for the use of their officers up to $22 an hour.

Some taxpayers we spoke to say safety has no price tag.

“For me, it’s perfect. I don’t have any complaints. I mean my kids used to go to the school and I think it they do that, it’s safer for the school. I love it. Good idea,” said Bertha Garcia, Jim Thorpe.

School officials tell Newswatch 16 that staff will continue to practice the same safety protocols that have always been in place. The officers are simply another added resource.