× Grandson Charged with Murder in Beating Death of Grandfather

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A grandson is now facing third-degree murder charge in the beating death of his 91-year-old grandfather.

George Bacon was found dead inside his home in Sweet Valley last Friday.

Joshua Bacon, 19, was led to his arraignment Wednesday morning. He was locked up on an assault charge after Friday’s incident.

According to court papers, EMTs and troopers responded to Bacon’s home early Friday morning for a report of someone trying to hurt himself. They arrived to find Joshua Bacon naked, covered in blood, broken pipes and items thrown all over the house, as well as his grandfather George Bacon beaten to death on the floor.

Troopers say interviews with people who were with Bacon the night before the murder, they said they all took acid or LSD and they left when Bacon became violent.

Bacon remains locked up in Luzerne County.