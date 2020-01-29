× Governor Proposes Funding for Lead, Asbestos Removal

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Scranton School District officials are just starting to take stock of a lead and asbestos contamination problem across the district

Now, the governor’s office may be offering a solution.

Governor Tom Wolf and state lawmakers gathered for a news conference in Harrisburg to announce a proposed $1 billion plan to remove lead and asbestos from schools across the state.

Just days before, one of the largest school districts in our area revealed the extent of just such a problem.

Scranton school officials have said most school buildings in the district contain asbestos, and a few dozen sinks and water fountains have been found to carry unsafe lead levels.

Gov. Wolf is now saying that Scranton is not alone.

“Teachers and parents across the Commonwealth have done what they can to make the schools their children are attending safe, but local-level funding is limited. They’ve been pleading to the state for help. I’ve heard them,” Gov. Wolf said.

Gov. Wolf’s proposal includes $1 billion in grants for schools to use for abatement projects, $14 million a year put toward remediation efforts and for training people to test and remove lead and asbestos, plus additional money so schools and parents can test children for lead exposure.

There are questions about whether past administrators in Scranton did enough to fix the lead problems when they were first discovered in 2016.

Current Scranton School Board President Katie Gilmartin says the district can’t begin to guess how much remediation might cost now.

“When you’re operating with such serious financial constraints, I think sometimes you do prioritize issues and really try to keep the wolf from the door, for lack of a better phrase. And you may be creating a problem that is going to be much larger to solve two years, three years, five years down the road. I hope that what the governor is proposing will give us the tools to really solve this problem,” Gilmartin said.

Gilmartin adds that after the most recent round of testing, all fountains and sinks with lead concerns have either been shut off or labeled, and areas with asbestos have been closed to students.

“I absolutely feel confident that our students and staff are safe,” Gilmartin added.

The governor’s lead and asbestos plan is part of his budget proposal which he’ll announce next week. It would need to be approved by lawmakers when they pass the budget this summer.

And it would mean Scranton would compete with other districts across the state for a piece of that $1 billon grant package.

Scranton School District officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Northeast Intermediate School will be closed Thursday for asbestos testing.

