SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There’s not much left of a home after a fire in Luzerne County.

Several crews battled Tuesday night’s fire on Blue Ridge Trail near Mountain Top around 10:30.

The chief says fire coming out of the windows when they got there.

No one was home at the time.

Authorities haven’t said what caused it.

It flared up again just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, but it is now out in Luzerne County.