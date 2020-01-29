× Brewery Nearly Ready to Go in Susquehanna

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — Customers visiting the Depot Restaurant in the borough of Susquehanna have probably noticed the changes happening inside, but it’s not the food menu. The long-standing restaurant changed hands about two years ago. New owner Paul Downton is re-branding the Main Street staple as Iron Horse Brewing Company — the first for the small town.

“We thought it’d be nice to do something locally and try to revitalize the town and maybe if we took a risk and started a small business like this, maybe some others would follow suit too,” said Downton.

Breweries are starting to pop up all over. Some are starting because of homebrewers like Paul, who gave it a try on a smaller scale before going bigger.

“The more I did that at home, the more friends and family we had over and drank my stuff,” Downton said. “They kind of encouraged me that maybe it’d be nice to have something local where everyone could come and enjoy this.”

The brewing equipment arrived last week, and Paul is just awaiting final inspection for the go-ahead to start the process of filling these tanks with an array of brews.

“We hope to have six or seven of our own on tap at any one time here and then a couple guest taps as well.”

The beer side has been keeping the staff busy with the changes but it’s about to get even busier this weekend. What’s a football game without the staple football-watching foods?

“We put some Super Bowl specials out. Pizza and wings specials because historically for us, that’s what we would serve at a super bowl party.”

Beer, wings, and pizza go hand in hand at parties for the big game. While the beer part isn’t ready to go just yet, the kitchen is planning on being busy with pre-orders.

“The second busiest holiday for us, I call it, of the year besides New Year’s Eve because we get bombarded and go through a lot of pizzas and wings,” said Tara Burlingame, manager of Iron Horse Brewing Company.

Staff here recommends if you plan on ordering any of their specials for Sunday, get them in as soon as possible.