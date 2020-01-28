Woman Accused of Giving Ex-Boyfriend Gun He Used to Carry out Murder-Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST WYOMING, Pa. -- A woman from Luzerne County is now accused of giving her ex-boyfriend the gun he used to carry out a murder-suicide.

Police say Holly Rule from Hunlock Creek gave Joshua Croop the weapon as a gift in 2017.

In July, police say crop used the gun to shoot his then-girlfriend, Tara Grob, and her 21-year-old son, Chadwick, in West Wyoming.

A search led authorities to a remote part of Wyoming County where Croop was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Chadwick Grob was shot at least five times at a home in Luzerne County but survived.