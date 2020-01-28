× Super Bowl Pawty Snack Preps: Treats Your Dog Will Be Mutts About

It’s a safe bet that later this week, many of you will be shopping and prepping for a Super Bowl party this weekend.

At many homes, there’s always one houseguest who is a hit but often forgot about in the food aisle.

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted some Super Bowl snacks your dog will be mutts about.

Ryan visited Three Dog Bakery in Kingston.

See below for the dog- friendly recipes featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

For more on the Super Bowl party happening at Three Dog Bakery on Saturday, February 1, 2020, head here for the event page.