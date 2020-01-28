Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que in Plymouth Township has been serving up sandwiches for 94 years.

Now, the food joint is on the market for $465,000, as owner Ralph Frank looks to retire.

“I'm 70 years old and my wife and I would like to spend as many years with the health we have enjoying some of the future,” Frank said.

The restaurant has stood along Route 11 for nearly a century. It has been family-owned for three generations.

However, Frank’s son is not looking to take over the family business.

“He currently lives in D.C. with his wife and he has his own career, as does she... Having nobody to leave it to, next thing is selling,” Frank said.

Frank hopes that whoever buys his property continues to keep Stookey's barbecue traditions alive.

“It's a turn-key restaurant. It's a profitable restaurant... If someone wanted to do exactly this, it would not be hard to do relative to opening another restaurant,” Frank said.

Some customers we spoke to said they have been coming to Stookey’s all of their lives.

They hope the menu remains the same.

“I've been coming here since I was a kid and I'm 64... I hope that the owner has success, the new owner and that they keep the tradition going here,” Zane Taney of Dorrance Township said.

“It's kind of sad to see it not stay in a family but I think the locals would be pretty sad if it closed down,” Matt Harris of Bloomsburg said.

Frank said Stookey’s Famous Barbecue will continue to stay open 7 days a week until the place is sold.