Summer McNulty scored a game-high 17 points, and the No. 4 Loyalsock girls basketball team beat Montoursville 48-27. With the win, the Lancers improve to 18-1 this season.
McNulty Nets 17, as No. 4 Loyalsock Girls Top Montoursville
