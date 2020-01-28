Man Accused of Sending Sexual Messages to 12 Year Old

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A man is accused of sending sexual messages to a 12-year-old girl on social media.

Kingston police arrested Shane Torpey, 35, of Watertown, NY, on Monday when he was supposed to meet the girl at Keiper Park.

Police say Torpey had been talking to the girl on Snapchat asking her to send him "sexy" photos and saying he would have sex with her.

Torpey was out on bail in New York State after a similar incident in March of last year. He is now locked up in Luzerne County.

1 Comment

