Lower Merion Mourns Loss of Kobe Bryant

ARDMORE, Pa. -- Kobe Bryant's death has affected so many people across the world, especially those at Lower Merion High School just outside of Philadelphia.

That's where Kobe Bryant played. A memorial is set up outside Kobe Bryant gymnasium, and people have been coming here all throughout the day to pay Monday to pay tribute to their beloved native son.

This is really where the legend of Kobe Bryant started. It was here where "Kobe" became a household name to basketball fans all across the country.

During his senior year in 1996, he led Lower Merion to a state championship and was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year.

From there, he declared for the NBA draft right out of high school, and the rest is history.

Kobe went on to have one of the most decorated careers of any player ever.

Over 20 years, he won five NBA championships and was an 18-time all-star up until his retirement in 2016.

So many accomplishments on the floor, and it looked as though Kobe's post-basketball life was going to be just as successful.

There's a common line everybody seems to be uttering -- "It can't be real. It must be a nightmare."

As the harsh reality of Kobe's death sets in, you're able to see and feel the impact he had on so many, especially at Lower Merion High School, where Kobe's stardom and fame began to blossom.

