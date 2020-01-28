× Keystone Commons to Connect College with Community

KEYSTONE COLLEGE, Pa. — A gym, a restaurant, a marketplace, and a bank all in one spot — that’s what’s in store for people who live near Keystone College when “Keystone Commons” opens next month.

Construction on Keystone Commons began early last year, but the project is about three years in the making. The bank and the gym are already open, but two new food options for students and residents are still getting ready.

Michael Kishbaugh is in charge of dining operations at Keystone. He’s excited to expand the franchise, Steak & Shake, into unchartered territory.

“It’s something that’s not in the area, whether you travel to Tunkhannock or to Clarks Summit or Scranton,” Kishbaugh said.

“Brand new in this area. The closest ones to here would be in either Harrisburg or Allentown,” said Eric Shotto, of Steak & Shake.

The same can be said for the College Green Eatery & Market next door

For people who live in Factoryville, the closest grocery store is a 15-minute drive away.

“We’re not really going to be a true grocery store. It’s more of like a fresh market where we’ll have fresh vegetables and different kinds of foods and things that we make,” Kishbaugh explained.

“People can come by and get something quickly, they can get something to eat, they can pick up some grocery items, so it’s really convenient. They won’t have to drive really far,” said Keystone College official Fran Calpin.

The hope is that Keystone Commons helps connect the college with its community.

“I’m excited that Keystone College will now become the hub of the town of Factoryville. More people will come to the college, more people will come to the town, and there are more opportunities to take advantage of,” said Sandy Tompkins.

A soft opening for Steak & Shake is set for February 3 and for College Green Eatery, February 10.

The grand opening for the entire complex is planned for February 18.