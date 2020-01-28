Jamie Shevchik Reacts to Loss of Altobelli, Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others shook the world this weekend. Bryant's Pennsylvania roots hit home for plenty here in PA, but for Keystone Baseball Coach Jamie Shevchik, it was another victim. Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli, his wife and daughter were three others on that helicopter. "Coach Alto," as he was known, passed the torch to Shevchik as manager of the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League in 2014. The two became friends and like many of us, Shevchik is in shock.