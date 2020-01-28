Aidan Gair scored a game-high 26 points, and the No. 1 Loyalsock boys basketball team beat Montoursville 77-63 in a game that aired on WNEP2. With the win, the LAncers improve to 17-0 on the season.
Gair Leads No. 1 Loyalsock to 77-63 Win over Montoursville on WNEP2
-
No. 1 Loyalsock Wins 75-70 at No. 2 Shamokin in Boys Basketball Super 16 Showdown
-
McNulty Nets 17, as No. 4 Loyalsock Girls Top Montoursville
-
Lewisburg @ Loyalsock boys basketball
-
No. 1 Loyalsock Boys Basketball Still Undefeated
-
No. 1 Loyalsock Passes Road Test At Central Columbia
-
-
Pottsville Trounces Tamaqua 68-32 on WNEP2
-
Shamokin Boys Basketball Off to 11-3 Start
-
No. 7 Holy Cross Tops Dunmore 49-37 on WNEP2
-
Lakeland Holds Off Riverside 46-43 on WNEP2
-
No. 3 Crestwood Holds Off Dallas 44-41 on WNEP2
-
-
Ron Insinger And Chris Zimmerman Lead Two Amazing Basketball Teams In The Heartland
-
Hazleton Area Wins Late at Crestwood 62-57
-
Scranton Prep Tops West Scranton 54-44 in Boys Basketball