Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Flames forced a man from his home in Scranton.

The fire on Park Edge Lane broke out just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The chief tells Newswatch 16 it started in an attached garage.

The man inside made it out safely. He is staying with family.

Firefighters doused the flames quickly, but the chief says there is heavy smoke damage.

A city fire inspector is looking for the cause of the fire in Scranton.