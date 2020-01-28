Feds Won’t Retry Ciavarella on Overturned Convictions

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella will not be retried on racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection to the so-called “kids for cash” scheme in Luzerne County.

Ciavarella was one of two judges convicted in 2011 of taking kickbacks in exchange for getting juveniles sent to a for-profit detention center building in Luzerne County.

Two years ago, a federal judge overturned his conviction on three of those charges which could reduce his 28-year sentence.

 

2 comments

