Child Abuse Suspects from Monroe County Nabbed in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO, — A couple on the run from authorities in Monroe County has been caught in Puerto Rico.

U.S. Marshals picked up Anthony Aponte and Jessica Kotwica Monday.

They were caring for a child in Stroudsburg back in October.

Authorities say the child was brought to a hospital with bruises and broken bones.

The couple will be brought back to face charges in Monroe County.