Chase Down Podcast: Their Sound Is Different, But They Don’t Care. They Are The Nelson Boys

Posted 7:37 am, January 28, 2020, by

The Nelson Boys, featuring Tom and Pat Nelson have a sound that’s unique and different, but they take that as a compliment. They’re not afraid the test the hip-hop waters and push boundaries with the music and videos they produce.

We talk about how the brothers paired up to form a rap duo, the state of hip-hop today, why 2019 was a challenging year, their large fan base in Russia, why they embrace being unique and recall some funny high school memories.

You can find them on Twitter and Instagram @The_Nelson_Boys.

