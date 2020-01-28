Casino Theatre Up for Sale in Mount Pocono

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- A long-time family-run business in the Poconos is up for sale. The couple who runs the Casino Theatre in Mount Pocono has decided it's time for someone else to take over.

The theater has been a staple in the Mount Pocono community since the 1970s. When the owner retired a few years back, his kids took the place over, but now the family feels it's time to pass the entertainment reins onto someone else.

For years, Karen Struckle and her husband Donald have called the Casino Theatre Entertainment Center in Mount Pocono their second home. The business is known for family fun, a place where you can catch a movie, play some games, and get ice cream.

"This is a wonderful place to have people come year after year and visit us, our locals," Karen Struckle said.

After nearly four decades of running the place, the Struckles say it's time to move on. The business is now up for sale.

"We had a big family meeting. It was emotional to say, 'Hey, we need to move on.' My wife and I are at the end of our careers and we'd like to enjoy life a little bit more. We will miss this because of all the friendships and experiences we've had here but we felt that this is the next step," Donald Struckle said.

Other business owners on this strip tell Newswatch 16 they hope whoever buys the business keeps it family-friendly.

"It's sad, but hopefully, someone good will take over and run it as is. it would be a loss if it were to just shut down," said Darien Vohdal, the owner of Pocono Rocks.

Vohdal was sad to hear about the sale. He says the two family-friendly businesses complemented one another

"We would bounce back and forth off each other. It was really great. They have hard ice cream and we have soft, so I sent people there for hard and vice versa. Kids would come here, run it out and then go and watch a movie. It really worked out."

The Struckles want to stress to customers, they are not closing the theater. It's just up for sale. They will remain open until a buyer comes in.