Brewery Planned for Old Pottsville YWCA Building

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The former YWCA building on the 300 block of South Centre Street in Pottsville has been vacant for more than a decade. But by the end of the year, this could be home to one of the city’s top attractions.

“I think it could be one of the best microbreweries in the state. I think it could be a tourist attraction that people who come to the Yuengling Brewery can come to Black Rock Brewing Company, get a glass of wine and an event space, some beer that we make here. It could be one of the best.”

Those are confident words from Bobby Weaver of Pottsville, but for those who have traveled to the city and have glanced at this historic building, it’s hard not to envision this venue’s potential. Weaver and his wife Abby plan to refurbish the place and transform it into a microbrewery, winery, and event space.

“This building itself is just really nostalgic, it’s really beautiful,” Abby Weaver said. “It’s one of the most stunning architectural pieces that we have, especially when you’re coming into town from (Route) 61, it’s on the south side right when you get here. It’s just really impactful and to take that and have it not vacant and to use it for something, it’s something we have a real passion for.”

It’ll be called Black Rock Brewing Company. Brewing will be done onsite, but don’t worry, Yuengling will also be on the menu. So will some snacks and a rotating cast of food trucks. Springate Vineyard out of Harrisburg will handle the wine bar. The Weaver’s also own Pressed Coffee and Books around the corner on Mahantongo Street.

“Bobby and I have seen it a lot with Pressed, but what happened was, we built it and they came. Everyone said, ‘why do this here?’ We believed it was important. It was something we wanted to see. It was something we believed people wanted more of and I think that’s going to happen here, too. ”

The Weavers expect to set a date for Black Rock Brewing Company’s grand opening by the summer.