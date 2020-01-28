Backpack Containing $500,000 Worth of Jewelry Stolen From Philadelphia Hotel

Posted 8:10 am, January 28, 2020, by

Philadelphia police released a surveillance image of the suspect who allegedly stole a backpack filled with $500,000 worth of jewelry.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Philadelphia hotel Monday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police say the backpack was stolen from the Sofitel Hotel at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators described the suspect as 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, red shirt, dark-colored pants, and black and white sneakers, police said.

Police have not identified the backpack’s owner.

Anyone with information on the stolen backpack is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.