Scranton’s Garbage Fee Change on Hold

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The city will not change how it collects the garbage fee this year as originally planned.

Under prior Mayor Evans' administration, the city planned to tack the garbage fee onto the property tax bill, hoping to increase collection.

As a result, the city planned to reduce the fee by $50.

But, Mayor Paige Cognetti said that the city does not have enough time to organize all the information before the single tax office prints property tax bills in a few weeks.

"Adding the garbage fee to your real estate bill is kind of an aspirational thing we'll be working on this year along with a whole suite of tax reform issues," Mayor Cognetti said. "We want to really look at the whole tax structure, look at all the fees, how can we charge these differently to increase collections? If we increase collections can we reduce the fees, that's the end goal.">

Cognetti says tacking the garbage fee onto property tax bills is still a priority and they will explore making the change in time for 2021.