× New Police Officers on the Job in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department welcomed two new officers to their force on Monday.

Timothy McHale and Jeffrey Schlasta were sworn in at Scranton City Hall.

The new patrolmen were also the first to be sworn in by the newly elected Major Paige Congnetti.

McHale and Schlasta received their state training and are now ready to begin their service to the city of Scranton.