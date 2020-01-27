Jamie Shevchik on John Altobelli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Altobelli was a respected baseball coach who died, along with his wife and daughter, in the tragic helicopter crash that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Altobelli from 2012 to 2014 was the baseball coach of the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod league, a job held currently by Keystone College baseball coach Jamie Shevchik. In fact, John and Jamie crossed paths earlier this January.