LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Jamie Shevchik on John Altobelli

Posted 10:44 pm, January 27, 2020, by

John Altobelli was a respected baseball coach who died, along with his wife and daughter, in the tragic helicopter crash that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.   Altobelli from 2012 to 2014 was the baseball coach of the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod league, a job held currently by Keystone College baseball coach Jamie Shevchik.   In fact, John and Jamie crossed paths earlier this January.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.