Jack Lyons and Willie Chandler on the late Kobe Bryant

In 1996 Jack Lyons was the Head Coach Scranton HS, while Willie Chandler was a sophomore guard on the Knights. Jack is now coaching at West Scranton HS, while Chandler is the Head Coach at Misericorida, his college Alma Mater. But, they still, vividly, recall their March 1996 meeting with Kobe Bryant and his Lower Merion teammates in the State basketball playoffs.