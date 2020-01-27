In 1996 Jack Lyons was the Head Coach Scranton HS, while Willie Chandler was a sophomore guard on the Knights. Jack is now coaching at West Scranton HS, while Chandler is the Head Coach at Misericorida, his college Alma Mater. But, they still, vividly, recall their March 1996 meeting with Kobe Bryant and his Lower Merion teammates in the State basketball playoffs.
Jack Lyons and Willie Chandler on the late Kobe Bryant
-
Willie Chandler Reacts to Loss of Kobe Bryant
-
In Luzerne County, Reaction To Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death
-
Willie Chandler Remembers Battle With Kobe Bryant
-
Former Stroudsburg Basketball Players Recall Playing Against Kobe Bryant
-
Hazleton Area Hoops Stars Recall Defeating Kobe Bryant in 1995
-
-
Kobe Bryant And His Daughter, Gianna, Among Nine Killed In A Helicopter Crash In California
-
Kobe Bryant Remembered at His Favorite Cheese Steak Restaurant
-
Kobe Bryant: Remembering his Final Game
-
Riverside girls basketball preview
-
Kobe Bryant Also Left His Mark on Hollywood
-
-
Kobe Bryant’s Greatest Moments in His 20-year NBA Career
-
Planters Dials Back on Mr. Peanut’s Death Following Kobe Bryant News
-
A Tall Task For Scranton Prep 7’2″ Senior Center Matt Dwyer