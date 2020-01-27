× Death in Ross Township Ruled Homicide

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators now say the death of a man in Luzerne County was a homicide.

Police were called to a home on Oliver Road in Ross Township, near Sweet Valley Friday afternoon.

They found Joshua Bacon, 19 in the doorway of the home, naked and covered in blood. He charged at state troopers and had to be subdued with a taser.

Inside, they found the body of his grandfather, 91-year-old George Bacon.

An autopsy shows the elderly man died from what officials describe as “multiple traumatic injuries.”

Joshua Bacon is currently behind bars in Luzerne County, charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.