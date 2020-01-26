Willie Chandler Reacts to Loss of Kobe Bryant

Posted 6:50 pm, January 26, 2020, by

Misericordia Men's Basketball Coach Willie Chandler shares his reaction to the loss of Kobe Bryant. Chandler played against Bryant in 1996, Chandler's sophomore year at Scranton and Bryant's senior year at Lower Merion. Bryant was killed in helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.