State Police Searching for Mother and Daughter in Monroe County

Posted 8:53 am, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 08:57AM, January 26, 2020

MONROE COUNTY — State Police in Chestnuthill Township  are searching for a missing mother and daughter.

Ashlie Bennetta Lowry, 29, of Saylorsburg, and her daughter Arianna Bell Rose Knowles, 11 months, left their residence Saturday at 1:30 p.m.  Since that time, they have been unable to be located or contacted by phone.

Lowry is believed to be driving a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, silver in color with the Pennsylvania Registration number LBV3204.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.

 

