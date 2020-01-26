Mini Golf Tournament Held to Help Beat the Winter Blues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Scranton Public Library hosted a mini-golf tournament Sunday.

Golfers of all ages participated in the game.

Officials with the library said it was their way of beating the winter blues.

"You can see by all the people here it's a lot of fun going through the tables and turn styles and everything for the putt putt," said Michael LaPolla. "It's pretty cool."

All of the proceeds from the mini-golf game will benefit the children's programs and services at the library.