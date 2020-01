× Kobe Bryant Remembered at His Favorite Cheese Steak Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA — Kobe Bryant was a frequent customer at Larry’s Steaks in Wynnefield.

The sandwich place on 54th Street hosted Bryant the day after he announced his NBA retirement in 2015.

Bryant also visited Larry’s six months ago for the massive sandwich “The Belly Filler.”

This was Kobe’s sandwich, #TheBellyFiller, from his beloved #1 choice for a Philly cheesesteak, #LarrysSteaks … managers and workers are in shock following today’s tragic news. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/eCWoz1FWF0 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 26, 2020