Kobe Bryant Killed in Los Angeles Helicopter Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources confirm to CNN.

Five people were killed the crash on a hillside in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. There were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

Flames have been extinguished, the department said.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, the NBA and MVP who spanned a 20-year career with the L.A. Lakers, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. He was 41. — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020

https://twitter.com/ericsports/status/1221522566604414976