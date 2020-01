Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kids in the Poconos got a chance to check out all kinds of trucks today at an event at Shawnee Mountain.

The resort held it's first winter Touch a Truck.

Kids were able to get an up-close look at construction vehicles, state police cruisers, jet skis, and even snowplows.

Families also checked out some of Shawnee Mountain's winter machinery.