× In Your Neighborhood

Steamtown National Historic Site Children’s Programs

There is a lot more to trains than you may think. Come to Lackawanna County and meet “Rosie the Railroader,” every Saturday in January and February to learn about railroads. Steamtown National Historic Site invites kids ages 3-5 years and their parents to check out Railroading Discovery, starting at 10:30 a.m. Kids from 6-10 can enjoy, Working on the Railroad, which starts at Noon. The program is free, and no reservations needed.

Mackerel Breakfast

If you’re looking for something good to eat, then check out the mackerel breakfast, Sunday, February 2, in Schuylkill County. The Frackville Elks Lodge No. 1533 will be hosting the breakfast, which begins at 8 a.m. on Third Street in Frackville. The meal includes mackerel, pancakes, French toast, eggs, bacon, ham, sausage and homefries. The price is $9, but U.S. military veterans are free with proof of service.