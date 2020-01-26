Hillbilly Squirrel Hunt

Posted 7:03 pm, January 26, 2020

We'll follow a pair of small game hunters in the 8th annual Newton Ransom volunteer fire company's hillbilly squirrel hunt.

1 Comment

  • wellmaybeido2

    It’s things like this “Hillbilly” hunt that make me embarrassed to say I’m from NEPA, or PA, period. The thing that makes it worse, is that it’s a fundraiser for a fire department. I wouldn’t give to any organization that does this to animals, just to raise money. Why grown men think it’s cool to shoot squirrels, just because they can, is beyond me.

