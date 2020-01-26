Coaches Vs. Cancer Dinner Honors Survivor

Posted 11:22 pm, January 26, 2020, by

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A banquet dinner and roast were held at La Buona Vita to raise money for Coaches vs Cancer.

Folks came out to the sold-out event to bring awareness and support the American Cancer Society's efforts in battling the disease.

The honoree of the roast, Father Josepha Sica, said it's a diagnosis that hits close to home for him.

"I, myself, am a cancer survivor," Father Sica said. "After treatment, I am now cancer-free so I can relate to people right now who are struggling with a diagnosis that is not the best."

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.