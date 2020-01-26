Coaches Vs. Cancer Dinner Honors Survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A banquet dinner and roast were held at La Buona Vita to raise money for Coaches vs Cancer.

Folks came out to the sold-out event to bring awareness and support the American Cancer Society's efforts in battling the disease.

The honoree of the roast, Father Josepha Sica, said it's a diagnosis that hits close to home for him.

"I, myself, am a cancer survivor," Father Sica said. "After treatment, I am now cancer-free so I can relate to people right now who are struggling with a diagnosis that is not the best."