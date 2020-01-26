Benefit Held for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fundraiser was held today to benefit grandparents raising grandchildren.

Attendees were encouraged to bring donations such as children's clothing, diapers, and wipes to Benny's Brewing Company for Keystone Missions.

The organization is also raising money to buy a trailer that it can use to take clothes and hygiene products directly to grandparents.

"Keystone Missing is an organization that helps the homeless," Jackie Kendzor said. "They recognized an overwhelming need of grandparents raising their grandchildren that are coming for supplies."

Organizers say more than 200 people came out to help raise money for the mission.