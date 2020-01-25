LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Polar Plunge Raises Money for Young People Battling Cancer

Posted 4:57 pm, January 25, 2020

SCRANTON, Pa. — People took the plunge to raise money for young people across Northeastern Pennsylvania battling cancer.

The seventh annual Friends of Shannon McDonough Polar Plunge was held at Montage Mountain.

Shannon passed away in 2009 from colon cancer; since then, her friends and family have held this ice-cold swim in her honor.

“I think that this is something that Shannon would definitely love and enjoyed doing herself,” Stephanie Schofield of Scranton said. “Cancer is so prominent in our area, being a nurse I see it all the time and now doing this organization with my family and friends it`s even more apparent that people need help and that`s what we`re here for.”

As an added bonus, swimmers were able to dive for gift cards at the plunge.

