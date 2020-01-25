Madame Jenny’s at the Bittenbender Classic Caesar Salad And The Buffalino Martini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Step back in time and visit Scranton, Pennsylvania, during the Roaring 20’s, during Prohibition. We take you inside Madame Jenny’s speakeasy in all its lavish splendor. Their chef creates their interpretation of the classic Caesar Cardini salad, better known as the Caesar Salad. They offer handcrafted cocktails, and their skilled bartender creates a Buffalino Martini that we know you will enjoy!

Sit back and enjoy entertainment offerings that harken back to the city’s celebrated mantra: “If you can make it in Scranton, you can make it anywhere.”