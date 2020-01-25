LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Madame Jenny’s at the Bittenbender Classic Caesar Salad And The Buffalino Martini

Posted 10:30 am, January 25, 2020, by

Step back in time and visit Scranton, Pennsylvania, during the Roaring 20’s, during Prohibition.  We take you inside Madame Jenny’s speakeasy in all its lavish splendor.   Their chef creates their interpretation of the classic Caesar Cardini salad, better known as the Caesar Salad.   They offer handcrafted cocktails, and their skilled bartender creates a Buffalino Martini that we know you will enjoy!

Sit back and enjoy entertainment offerings that harken back to the city’s celebrated mantra: “If you can make it in Scranton, you can make it anywhere.”

